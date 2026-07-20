Footy Fix: Spain dynasty could be coming; Was World Cup 2026 Lionel Messi's last dance?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, with Spain edging Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy. Attention now quickly turns to the 2026-27 season, as MLS resumes in full and Europe's top leagues prepare to kick off in just over a month's time. But before looking ahead, it's worth taking a moment to reflect on the past 40 days. The first-ever 48-team World Cup delivered one of the most thrilling and memorable tournaments in the competition's history, filled with unforgettable matches, dramatic upsets, and moments that will be remembered for years to come. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Monday, July 20

🤝 Friendly: Sporting CP vs. Strasbourg, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ Fubo

Tuesday, July 21

🏆 Copa Sudamericana: Nacional vs. Tigre, 6 p.m. ➡️ beIN

🏆 Copa Sudamericana: UCV vs. Santos, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ beIN

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Puebla, 9 p.m. ➡️ TUDN

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Toluca vs. Pumas, 11:05 p.m. ➡️ TUDN

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇸 Spain may be just getting started

Getty Images

Spain are the 2026 World Cup winners after beating Argentina 1- 0 in the final thanks to the late goal in extra time from Ferran Torres, the hero of the day at MetLife Stadium. Managed by Luis de la Fuente, La Roja captured their second World Cup title, adding to their historic triumph in 2010. The victory completed a remarkable double, following their UEFA Euro 2024 success just two years earlier. The goal came against a 10-man Argentina side who saw Enzo Fernandez sent off in the closing minutes of regulation. Spain dominated the game, both before and after the red card, but they couldn't find the breakthrough until the 106th minute, right after the start of the second half of extra time. Argentina, meanwhile, didn't record their first shot of any type until the 117th minute of the match as they were desperately trying to find an equalizer. Ultimately, they could not. Here's our Chuck Booth explaining why this is just the beginning of the Spanish national team's most recent run of greatness:

Booth: "That joy is something that they'll be chasing again, and they'll have the support of their home fans to push for it in 2030. They'll also have a Lamine Yamal who will be 23 by then, ready to enter the cusp of his prime. As he's already had a tournament as Spain's best player under his belt, it's scary to imagine the level that he'll be at then. Things will change, but the core of this squad, barring injuries, will be back, and they'll have had a strong World Cup performance under their belts to boot. The global soccer community will need to look out because while France are also set up to push in 2030, the new kings of global soccer will be hard to dislodge."

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



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