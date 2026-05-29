Footy Fix: The Champions League final is here as Arsenal face PSG for Europe's biggest title

Happy Friday! The World Cup is finally upon us, with many of the 48 participating national teams officially in session as the tournament nears. Before then, though, there's the little matter of Paris Saint-Germain meeting Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary in the UEFA Champions League final. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a globe-trotting update as a busy stretch begins.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 29

🌍 Friendly: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. North Macedonia, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ Fox Soccer Plus

🇺🇸 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Denver Summit, 8 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, May 30

🌍 Friendly: Scotland vs. Curacao, 8 a.m. ➡️ Fox Soccer Plus

🏆 UCL: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Ion

🇺🇸 USL Championship: Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏆 CCC: Toluca vs. Tigres, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 USL Championship: Las Vegas Lights FC v FC Tulsa, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo

Sunday, May 31

🏆 Women's FA Cup: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Chicago Stars vs. San Diego Wave, 1 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🌍 Friendly: Germany vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌎 Friendly: USMNT vs. Senegal, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ TNT

Full Champions League coverage across CBS

Getty Images