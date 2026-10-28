Monday was one of the biggest nights of the year in football, as the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London saw Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas crowned the best players of the year. Now, it's time to turn our attention back to the ongoing season, with Serie A action during the week and Matchday 3 of the UEFA Women's Champions League on the schedule. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 28

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Bologna, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Venezia vs. Inter, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UWCL: Chelsea vs. Roma, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Servette vs. OH Leuven, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Arsenal vs. Benfica, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: OL Lyonnes vs. Inter, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Cup: Manchester City vs. Brighton, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, Oct. 29

🇪🇺 UWCL: Austria Wien vs. Juventus, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Paris FC vs. Hacken, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: HB Koge vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

🏆 UWCL is Back

The 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League will reach the midway point of the league phase as Matchday 3 action kicks off Wednesday. The league phase table hardly looks like a final verdict, with only one team on maximum points, while some clubs are comfortable with split results and others are desperate to keep their campaigns alive. Matchday 3 offers an opportunity to either shake up the table or for clubs to separate themselves, with just four rounds of play left before February's knockout playoffs. Here's what our own Sandra Herrera wrote about the upcoming matches:

Herrera: "The reigning title holders return to the Champions League with even more hardware than before. The club and several players racked up plenty of honors at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday. The club took home best club, manager Pere Romeu nabbed women's coach of the year, Vicky Lopez won best young talent and Cata Coll was named best goalkeeper. Alexia Putellas, now with London City Lionesses, was awarded the women's Ballon d'Or, largely for her accomplishments during her final season with FC Barcelona, since the voting period ran from August 2025 to July 2026. After defeating Paris FC 5-2 on Matchday 1, Barcelona followed up with a 6-0 blowout of Roma on Matchday 2. They're cruising during the league phase, especially with an attack powered by several standouts, including Lopez, Claudia Pina, Kerolin and Ewa Pajor."

⚽ Serie A on CBS

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call It What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.