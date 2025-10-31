Happy Halloween one and all! Let us hope it is not a spooky weekend for your team, who will surely be in action on what is a hectic weekend right across the world. We've got NWSL decision day, big games in Europe's top leagues and playoffs in both the MLS and USL. There's simply no time to waste. I'm James Benge, let's go!

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Oct. 31

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Wrexham vs. Coventry City, 4 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 1

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs Atalanta, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs Como, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 USL: Louisville City vs. Detroit City, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL, 9:05 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Club America vs. Leon 11:05 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Nov. 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 League Cup: Celtic vs. Rangers, 10 a.m, ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Barcelona vs. Elche, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇺🇸 USL: Charlston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs Roma, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC, 6 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇺🇸 USL: Sacramento Republic vs. Orange County SC, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

Mark Your Calendars for Matchday 4:

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.