Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend! And what a weekend it should be. The US men's national team play their penultimate friendly before entering full blown World Cup mode and we've got big games in NWSL to look forward to too. I'm James Benge. Off we go!

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, March 27

🌎 Friendly: England vs. Uruguay, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Friendly: Netherlands vs. Norway, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox One

🇺🇸 Major Arena Soccer League: Kansas City Comets vs. San Diego Sockers, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, March 28

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Two: Harrogate Town vs. Notts County, 8:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Two: Salford City vs. MK Dons, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League One: Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 Friendly: Senegal vs. Peru, 12 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇺🇸 NWSL: Denver Summit vs. Washington Spirit, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🌎 Friendly: Belgium vs. USA, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ TNT USA, HBO Max, Peacock

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇺🇸 USL Championship: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Loudoun United, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 USL Championship: Sacramento Republic vs. El Paso Locomotive, 11 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, March 29

🇪🇸 Segunda Division: Real Zaragoza vs. Racing Santander, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🌎 Friendly: Colombia vs. France, 12 p.m. ➡️ Telemundo

🇺🇸 USL Championship: San Antonio vs. Lexington, 5 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 Major Arena Soccer League: Kansas City Comets vs. San Diego Sockers, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ➡️ Victory+

📺 What We're Watching

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.