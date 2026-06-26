Footy Fix: USMNT on to World Cup round of 32 despite 3-2 loss: Next up, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The 2026 World Cup is entering the final days of the group stage, and by the end of the weekend the knockout bracket will be complete, with the 32 remaining teams continuing their pursuit of soccer's biggest prize. The United States closed out Group D with a 3-2 defeat to Türkiye, but the result ultimately had little impact. Mauricio Pochettino's side had already secured its place in the knockout rounds. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Friday, June 26

🏆 World Cup: Norway vs. France, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 World Cup: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Saturday, June 27

🏆 World Cup: Panama vs. England, 5 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 World Cup: Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: CF Congo vs. Uzbekistan, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Fs1

🏆 World Cup: Jordan vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Algeria vs. Austria, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 United States to face Bosnia-Herzegovina

Getty Images

After Thursday's games we finally have a clear idea of who the team will be that faces the United States and Mauricio Pochettino in the round of 32. Bosnia-Herzegovina, one of the surprises of the tournament, will meet the USMNT next week, on July 1 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bosnia's win against Qatar on Wednesday moved them onto four points with a -1 goal difference, guaranteeing they would not finish among the four eliminated third-place teams. With Sweden's advancement also confirmed after Thursday's game, the final permutation was locked in, setting up a round of 32 meeting between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States.

Pochettino made several rotations in the last match of the group phase as the game wasn't relevant to the standings, and there were some positive aspects despite the defeat, such as the comeback of Christian Pulisic after the injury that prevented him from playing against Australia. Our own Pardeep Cattry broke the game down for us:

Cattry: "If it was a good game for anyone, though, it was for the frequent starters who took in the first half from the bench. Not a single person who replaced them bolstered their argument to enter the lineup when Wednesday's round of 32 game comes around. The loss to Turkiye was far from entertaining, at times uninspiring, but also offered a stark reminder that the USMNT are one team with their best players and an entirely different team without them, their bench perhaps not as deep as it had seemed in the wins over Paraguay and Australia."

📺 Stream Every Era

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.