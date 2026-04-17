Happy Friday! The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set, and while the countdown is on for play to resume in two weeks' time, there's plenty of action to keep us company in the meantime. The U.S. women's national team close out their three-game stretch against Japan, while the biggest Premier League game of the season is finally upon us. I'm Pardeep Cattry with an update as the weekend gets underway.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, April 17

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 Friendly: USWNT vs. Japan, 9 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🇺🇸🇨🇦 MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Saturday, April 18

🌍 WWCQ: Spain vs. Ukraine, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🌍 WWCQ: France vs. Netherlands, 3:10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, April 19

🇮🇹 Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ NBC

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN2

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid, 12 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

👀 New Docuseries Now Streaming

Paramount+





What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast is a live show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the weekend's last NWSL game ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.