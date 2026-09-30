We're heading towards the last full weekend of this jumbo international soccer break. The United States men's national team won their second friendly game of the month as coach Mauricio Pochettino made ten changes from their victory over Peru, ahead of winning 4-2 against Chile in St. Louis on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League is also back this week for the second matchday of the league phase, while Manchester City have been found guilty on 114 charges of financial breaches. Want to know more? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Sept. 30

🇪🇺 UWCL: Roma vs. Barcelona, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Hacken vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Paris FC vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: OL Lyonnes vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Thursday, Oct. 1

🇪🇺 UWCL: Austria Wien vs. Inter, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: HB Koge vs. Servette, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Paris Saint-Germain vs. OH Leuven, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 UWCL: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

🏆 Don't Miss the Action

🇪🇺 UWCL Storylines

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It's also time for some Women's Champions League soccer again. On Wednesday and Thursday, nine games will take place across Europe with some of the best teams facing each other, such as AS Roma facing Barcelona, OL Lyonnes to face Chelsea and Manchester City to meet Real Madrid on Thursday. Here's our own Sandra Herrera breaking down all the biggest storylines ahead of the action:

Herrera: "FC Barcelona's title defense is off and running after a 5-2 win against Paris FC. Like true Champions League contenders, with the post-game energy high, it was all business with conceding two goals to a dark-horse team in Paris FC. Barcelona's midfield control doesn't seem in much trouble with the departure of Alexia Putellas, thanks to the steady play of team captain Patri Guijarro. Her wide range of passes can dictate tempo and set up success for others around her no matter the opponent. Kerolin's early goal contributions are also an important note, as the newly signed player needed little time to make an impact, scoring her first UWCL goal for the club. They'll now face Italian side Roma and are expected to win after such a definitive opening-day performance. While Roma picked up a point in the first game, the group left too many chances on the pitch and couldn't capitalize on anything particularly threatening. Barcelona aren't the kind of side that lapses in finishing."

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

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