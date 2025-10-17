Happy Friday! Liverpool's not-so-pleasant form before the men's international break means the pressure is on the Reds ahead of their anticipated weekend game against Manchester United, while NWSL delivers some huge matchups.

Friday, Oct. 17

🇺🇸 NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Oct. 18

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Girona, 10:15 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MLS: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, 6 p.m. ➡️ MLS Season Pass

Sunday, Oct. 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Angel City vs. Portland Thorns, 5 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

