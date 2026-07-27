Footy Fix: Women's AFCON underway; USA U-20 preps for showdown with El Salvador

Hello everyone, we have made it back to Monday. Hooray! The World Cup hangover is real, but there's still plenty of action across the globe. From Women's Africa Cup of Nations to MLS and NWSL, I'm Sandra Herrera with all the latest to start the week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, July 27

🌍 Women's AFCON: South Africa vs. Tanzania, 12:50 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌍 Women's AFCON: Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso, 3:50 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

Tuesday, July 28

🌍 Women's AFCON: Zambia vs. Egypt, 12:50 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌍 Women's AFCON: Nigeria vs. Malawi, 3:50 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇺🇸 CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. United States, 9:50 p.m. ➡️ FS2⚽

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.