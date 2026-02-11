Hi! The winter break is officially over for the UEFA Women's Champions League, with play resuming this week as eight teams compete for spots in the quarterfinals. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Feb. 11

🇪🇺 UWCL: OH Leuven vs. Arsenal, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Fulham, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇩🇪 DFB Pokal: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇪🇺 UWCL: Paris FC vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+. CBS Sports Network

🌎 CCC: America vs. Olimipa, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Thursday, Feb. 12

🇪🇺 UWCL: Wolfsburg vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇪🇸 Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

Knockout Playoffs are LIVE

Paramount+

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 Draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.