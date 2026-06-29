Footy Fix: World Cup knockouts underway with Brazil, Germany in action on Monday

The 2026 World Cup is entering its decisive knockout stage, with the round of 32 already underway. Canada became the first team to book its place in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa. The action continues on Monday with Brazil taking on Japan, while the Netherlands and Morocco square off in what promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the round of 32. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Monday, June 29

🏆 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, 1 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Germany vs. Paraguay, 4:30 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Morocco, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Tuesday, June 30

🏆 World Cup: Ivory Coast vs. Norway, 1 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: France vs. Sweden, 5 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Mexico vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

👀 LIVE All Summer

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.