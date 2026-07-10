Footy Fix: World Cup quarterfinals in full swing as Mbappe and France advance. Spain vs. Belgium up next

There is no time to relax at the 2026 World Cup despite the United States elimination earlier this week. The quarterfinals are in full swing as the tournament gets winnowed down to its best teams. France downed Morocco are in one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup, a rematch of their unforgettable 2022 semifinal, with the same result. Want to know more about what's next I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Friday, July 10

🏆 World Cup: Spain vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Saturday, July 11

🏆 World Cup: Norway vs. England, 5 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Argentina vs. Switzerland, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

👀 Quarterfinal Coverage 24/7

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇫🇷 Mbappe makes history again

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If it wasn't for Lionel Messi, this was already the World Cup of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar has already scored eight goals in this tournament, matching the tally of the Inter Miami star. In doing so, he has officially become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup knockout matches with 12 goals, while taking his overall World Cup total to an incredible 20, only one less than the current record of Lionel Messi. There were some concerns after he was forced off on Thursday with an ankle injury, but the French star quickly reassured everyone, making it clear that the knock wasn't too serious.

Mbappe: "I'm fine, I took a knock to the ankle but everything is ok. I'm all good. I got a knock on the ankle, but it's all good. JP [Mateta] was more able than me to play the last 15 minutes."

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.