Footy Fix: World Cup tune-ups dominate the calendar as teams get set of June 11th kickoff

Happy Wednesday! We are all getting excited for the upcoming 2026 World Cup after all the rosters were announced on Tuesday. There is just barely over a week left before the official kickoff, with teams now traveling to the United States, Canada and Mexico ahead of the summer tournament. It's now time to shift our attention to the most awaited soccer tournament in the world that starts on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, June 3

⚽ International friendly: DR Congo vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Netherlands vs. Algeria, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Poland vs. Nigeria, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

🇺🇸 USL Championship: Birmingham Legion vs. Louisville City, 8 p.m. ➡️ Golazo Net

Thursday, June 4

⚽ International friendly: Sweden vs. Greece, 1 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: France vs. Cote d'Ivoire, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Spain vs. Iraq, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want is your front-row seat as the USMNT takes center stage at the 2026 World Cup as a host nation. The crew delivers live reactions, analysis, and debate before, during, and after every game. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions, and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.