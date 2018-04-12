Forget Ronaldo's bicycle kick, this crazy goal from Wolverhampton is the best of 2018

That's it, I've found it. This is going to be the best goal of the entire year and the Puskas Award winner.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton did this on Wednesday against Derby County in England's second division. It's magical, unbelievable, audacious and absolutely delicious. Behold, the greatest goal I've seen this year (even better than Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick goal):

I really don't know what else to say. It's simply stunning and would get my vote for Goal of the Year. He lifts it up to get under it and delivers what can only be described as an elite, world-class goal.

And this is a guy you'll start hearing from a lot, real soon.

Neves is just 21 years old and is highly rated. Yes, he plays for Wolves, but he was their record signing in the summer from Porto, he's already played for the Portuguese national team and he'll probably be in the Premier League next season. Wolves are on pace to win the Championship and be promoted, but he's such a hot commodity that it wouldn't shock me to see a big Premier League club snap him up in the summer for over $25 million.

Neves, welcome to the big time. Only better things to come from this talented midfielder.