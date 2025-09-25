Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar has died, the club announced on Thursday. With the club since he was 14, the 21-year-old forward was with non-league side Chichester City FC. During a match on Saturday, facing Wingate and Finchley, Vigar suffered an injury that caused him to lose consciousness.

After being taken to the hospital, Vigar was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery on Tuesday before ultimately dying, according to Sky Sports. Chichester have postponed their upcoming match this Saturday against Lewes.

"After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much to him and he passed away on Thursday morning," Vigar's family said in a statement via Chichester City.

"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."

After joining Arsenal, Vigar went on to play for Derby County and Eastbourne Borough before signing for Hastings United. Vigar just completed the move to Chichester last month.