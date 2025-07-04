Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The incidents took place between 2021 and 2022, the Metropolitan Police said, with investigations into the footballer having begun in February of the latter year after the police first received a report of rape.

The charges involve three counts of rape on one woman, two counts on another and an additional charge of sexual assault on a third woman. Partey's lawyer said on Friday that he denies all the charges against him and "welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name".

"Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation. "We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk"

Partey's five year association with Arsenal ended on Tuesday following the expiration of the contract he signed after his move from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

Partey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, said in a statement: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape - after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence. Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

"We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Partey, a 53 cap Ghanaian international, made 167 appearances for Arsenal after they activated a $60 million release clause in his contract to sign him from Atletico Madrid, where he had won the Europa League and La Liga. Arsenal have been contacted for comment.