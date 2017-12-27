Former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah to become president of Liberia
The legend won the presidential election
Becoming the only African player in history to win the Ballon d'Or is no longer George Weah's highest accomplishment. Weah, 51 and one of the greatest players of his generation, is now the president elect of Liberia after winning the election on Wednesday.
The father of U.S. Soccer youth star George Weah Jr., the former AC Milan and Monaco man took to Twitter to thank the people of Liberia for their vote.
Weah, who also won FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995 and Afircan Player of the Year three times, won 12 of the 15 counties during the election, according to The Mirror.
Weah ran in 2005 but didn't win, while also failing to to win the seat for vice president in 2011. He ran as part of Congress for Democratic Change in 2014 and was elected to the senate.
