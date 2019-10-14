Former EPL goalkeeper Petr Cech named man of the match in pro ice hockey debut

Petr Cech's pro hockey career is off to one heck of a start. In fact, it's a start so good it almost sounds made up.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper made his debut appearance for the Guildford Phoenix ice hockey club on Sunday, leading the team to a shootout victory and being named man of the match in the process. Cech, 37, made a couple of huge stops against the Swindon Wildcats in the shootout to seal the win.

In a really cool moment, Cech was mobbed by his new teammates on the ice immediately after the victory.

Petr Cech can do it all 🏒 ⚽️



He saved two crucial penalties for a shootout win! pic.twitter.com/YB7bv4veiS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2019

Cech signed with Guildford -- a semi-pro team that plays in the fourth tier of British hockey -- earlier in the week, marking a pretty stunning career shift for one of the most accomplished and heralded goalkeepers in English Premier League history. Cech spent 14 seasons in the EPL (10 with Chelsea and four with Arsenal), winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League title at Stamford Bridge.

But Cech grew up as a big hockey fan in the Czech Republic and dreamed of becoming a pro hockey player as a kid. He ultimately chose soccer because the financial strain that came with buying hockey equipment was too much for his family to handle, but a long and successful (and lucrative) career in soccer has allowed him to keep the hockey dream alive. Cech took to the ice wearing a custom facemask on Sunday that featured the Union Jack flag as well as the team crests for Chelsea and Arsenal.

He had been practicing with Guildford since August but Sunday was his first official game between the pipes. Cech said the experience was a dream come true.

"It is kind of a childhood dream to come and play one game, which has [now] happened," said Cech after the game. "Nobody will ever take this away from me, which is really nice."