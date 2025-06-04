Italian manager Simone Inzaghi signed with Saudi side Al-Hilal and became the highest paid manager in the world after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million. Inzaghi left Inter after four years in charge on Tuesday as the Nerazzurri and the coach decided to part ways after a meeting that took place three days after the UEFA Champions League final defeat against PSG, 5-0.

Inzaghi, who was appointed in the summer of 2021 to replace former manager Antonio Conte, decided to leave the Nerazzurri after two Champions League final losses, first to Manchester City in 2023 and most recently one against PSG. Despite falling short in Europe, Inzaghi leaves a well-decorated manager with won one Serie A title (the 20th in the history of the club), two Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies. Inzaghi will lead Al-Hilal at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup taking place in the United States. The Italian coach departs Inter with six trophies, just one less of Helenio Herrera and Roberto Mancini, the club's most decorated managers in history.

Inter announced the news in a statement on Tuesday.

"The paths of the Club and Simone Inzaghi are parting. This is the decision reached by mutual agreement following the meeting that took place a few minutes ago. Inzaghi's tenure at Inter will be remembered by fans, players, management, and staff as characterized by great passion, accompanied by professionalism and dedication. Six trophies: one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia titles, and three Italian Super Cups, make up the achievements accumulated over four seasons, which brought the club back to the top of Italian and European football. Inzaghi is one of the coaches with the most matches in the history of the Nerazzurri Club, alongside Herrera, Mancini, Trapattoni, and Mourinho. Like the other exclusive members of this group, Inzaghi has significantly contributed to the growth of Inter's trophy cabinet and will forever go down in history as the coach who led us to the conquest of the Second Star."

Inter President Giuseppe Marotta said: "On behalf of our shareholder Oaktree and the entire Club, I wish to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown, and also for the sincerity in today's discussion, which led to the mutual decision to part ways. Only when you have fought together to achieve success day by day can you have an honest dialogue like the one that took place today".

Simone Inzaghi has also issued a statement on the website of the Italian club.

"Dear Nerazzurri family, The time has come for me to bid farewell to this Club after a four-year journey, during which I gave my all. Every day, I dedicated my first and last thought to Inter. I was repaid with professionalism and passion from the players, management, and every single club employee. The six trophies won, including the Scudetto of the Second Star, along with our journey in the UEFA Champions League in 2023 and just a few days ago, are tangible proof of how my work was supported by a shared vision with my staff and every component of Inter.

"I thank the shareholders for their unwavering trust, the President and his collaborators for their help and daily dialogue. On a difficult day like today, I think it is right to reiterate this sense of gratitude, also for the discussion that concluded a short while ago. We were honest and together decided to end this magnificent journey. I want to dedicate my final words to the millions of Nerazzurri fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in tough moments, and laughed and celebrated during the six triumphs we experienced together. I will never forget you. Forza Inter."

The Nerazzurri will now look for a new coach, and Como manager Cesc Fabregas and OM coach Roberto De Zerbi are considered as the most likely options at this early stage. Inter are ready to start a new chapter after the departure of Inzaghi, who will leave the Nerazzurri after a disappointing season that ended up with no trophies, as Inter not only lost the Champions League final, but also ended up second in the Serie A standings, one point behind Antonio Conte's Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi at Inter

Since his arrival at the club in 2021, Inzaghi had to deal with the post-Covid financial issues that affected the Italian side, as Inter were forced to sell Achraf Hakimi to PSG and Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in the same summer. Despite the outgoings, Inzaghi was able to turn things around and only lost to AC Milan in the final matchday of the season the Italian Serie A title, while the team won both Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and were knocked out by Champions League finalists Liverpool in the round of 16. In their second year, despite a disappointing Serie A campaign, Inter ended up winning the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana again while also reaching the Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. In Inzaghi's third year, the Nerazzurri won both the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana but were booted from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid after penalties in the Champions League round of 16. In his final season at the club, Inter lost the Serie A title on the last matchday, lost the Supercoppa Italiana final to AC Milan, lost the Coppa Italia semifinals to the same Rossoneri and most notably lost 5-0 the Champions League final against PSG on May 31.