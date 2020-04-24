Former La Liga club executives sentenced to prison for match-fixing scandal, report says

The former executive of Spanish club Osasuna was sentenced to prison on Friday for his role in a match-fixing scandal. Angel Vizcay was found guilty of sporing fraud, misappropriation and falsifying documents and accounts as part of a 2013-14 scandal in order to avoid relegation, according to ESPN. He was given eight years and eight months behind bars.

Vizcay was one of nine people found guilty for trying to fix specific matches during that season which saw Osasuna relegated by just a point. Ex-Osasuna president Miguel Archanco got six years and eight months while former club vice president Juan Pascual got six years and six months.

Former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xabier Torress got one-year sentences and a two-year ban from the sport while also receiving fines of €900,000. Former Betis player Jordi Figueras was acquitted of charges in court.

The sentences can be appealed, though any appeal victory for Vizcay seems impossible at this point. He's testified in the past that the club paid thousands to La Liga clubs from 2012 to 2014 to avoid being relegated.

"All the destinations of the payments were discussed and decided during the [club's] board meeting," Vizcay said in January, according to ESPN.

The scandal saw Osasuna pay Real Betis to beat relegation candidate Real Valladolid on the second-to-last matchday and then lose to Osasuna in the last game to make sure the club stayed in the top flight. Osasuna was still relegated. That season, Osasuna was 10-9-19 and scored just 32 goals in 38 games.

Osasuna was in the top flight for two seasons before being promoted in 2016-17 where they were once again relegation come season's end. After two more seasons in the second division, Osasuna went on to earn promotion for this current 2019-20 season and is currently in 13th place in La Liga.