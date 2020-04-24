Former La Liga club executives sentenced to prison for match-fixing scandal, report says
Angel Vizcay, the former executive of Spanish club Osasuna, was sentenced to eight years and eight months
The former executive of Spanish club Osasuna was sentenced to prison on Friday for his role in a match-fixing scandal. Angel Vizcay was found guilty of sporing fraud, misappropriation and falsifying documents and accounts as part of a 2013-14 scandal in order to avoid relegation, according to ESPN. He was given eight years and eight months behind bars.
Vizcay was one of nine people found guilty for trying to fix specific matches during that season which saw Osasuna relegated by just a point. Ex-Osasuna president Miguel Archanco got six years and eight months while former club vice president Juan Pascual got six years and six months.
Former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xabier Torress got one-year sentences and a two-year ban from the sport while also receiving fines of €900,000. Former Betis player Jordi Figueras was acquitted of charges in court.
The sentences can be appealed, though any appeal victory for Vizcay seems impossible at this point. He's testified in the past that the club paid thousands to La Liga clubs from 2012 to 2014 to avoid being relegated.
"All the destinations of the payments were discussed and decided during the [club's] board meeting," Vizcay said in January, according to ESPN.
The scandal saw Osasuna pay Real Betis to beat relegation candidate Real Valladolid on the second-to-last matchday and then lose to Osasuna in the last game to make sure the club stayed in the top flight. Osasuna was still relegated. That season, Osasuna was 10-9-19 and scored just 32 goals in 38 games.
Osasuna was in the top flight for two seasons before being promoted in 2016-17 where they were once again relegation come season's end. After two more seasons in the second division, Osasuna went on to earn promotion for this current 2019-20 season and is currently in 13th place in La Liga.
-
Dutch league calls off season
The Dutch league will not apply promotion and relegation to this season's results
-
Chelsea eyeing Arsenal's Aubameyang
Could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make the jump to another London club?
-
Steffen said USMNT lacks identity
The young goalkeeper also called the USMNT immature 'in the international soccer world'
-
Belarusian Premier League April 24 picks
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top Belarusian Premier League picks for April...
-
Coronavirus: When will soccer resume?
The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the 2020 soccer calendar
-
Bundesliga could return on May 9
Bundesliga officials need the blessing of the government to resume play in May
-
Live transfer news, rumors
Here's the latest you should know about the world of transfers
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...