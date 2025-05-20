Maccabi Haifa announced Tuesday that midfielder Gadi Kinda, an Israel international, has died. The former Sporting Kansas City player was 31 years old.

The club announced two weeks ago that Kinda had been hospitalized "going through a complex medical battle in recent weeks," with Sporting players paying tribute to him on May 10 by posing with his jersey before their 1-0 loss at the Portland Timbers.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda," Sporting shared in a statement on Tuesday. "Our hearts are with Gadi's family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him."

"During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020 - 2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him," MLS wrote in a statement of their own on Tuesday. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi's family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City."

Kinda, a versatile, attack-minded midfielder, scored 14 goals in 64 games for Sporting. He also represented Israel at multiple youth levels as well as the senior level, earning 10 caps from 2021 to 2024 and scoring in Israel's 2-0 win over Andorra during a qualifying match for Euro 2024.

He played the final match of his career on March 29, coming on as a substitute in Maccabi Haifa's 2-0 win over Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.