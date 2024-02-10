In the lead-up to the Super Bowl and return of Champions League, worlds collided in Football Meets Football on Saturday, where CBS Sports Champions Leauge studio crew of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry and Michah Richards were joined by NFL analyst, former star and Burnley minority owner JJ Watt. They got into quite a discussion in prep for the big game surrounding what position Richards would play if he was in the NFL.

A right back who played for Manchester City, Richards knows a thing about movement on defense and Watt, who was a legendary defensive end in the NFL for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, thought that Richards would be on the defensive side of the ball just like him.

"With man-marking abilities and good zonal defense, I think you could play cornerback," Watt said to Richards before Henry chimed in that he could never be cornerback.

"You know how to man mark, you know how to play zone," Watt continued. "Would you say that you're a better man marker or a zone marker?"

"I like zone marking where I can do my own thing and I don't have to concentrate on too many things at once," Richards said.

Little did he know, footage was going to air from when the crew was in Miami back in October. It showed Richards defending former U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey with Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill at quarterback. Dempsey juked and lost Richards with ease before catching a pass and Watt had to roll back his analysis on Richards' skill.

"I take it back. You'd be really good at bringing the water bottles out to the guys at timeouts on TV," Watt said.

Here is the moment:

It's quite the 180 from Watt but considering that it has been almost four years since Richards retired following multiple knee injuries, it's impressive enough that he could keep up with Dempsey's initial movement, but he'll surely prefer sticking to the football he is used to.