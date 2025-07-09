Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti is the latest person in soccer to be charged with tax evasion in Spain, according to The Athletic. The former Real Madrid manager has been sentenced to one year in prison while also being fined €386,361 for failing to pay taxes on his image rights during the 2014 financial year. That was during his first spell managing Real Madrid. He's not expected to serve any time. Others who have been charged in Spain in the past include Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ancelotti was not charged for the 2015 fiscal year due to the court being unable to prove that Ancelotti stayed in Spain long enough to incur taxes, due to moving to London after being sacked by Real Madrid. This is not expected to come with prison time due to Spain rarely enforcing jail sentences of under two years for non-violent and first-time offenders.

The case was heard in the 30th Criminal Court of the Provincial Court of Madrid between April 2 and 3 with it being clarified that he had since paid his debt, while his defense was that it was Madrid who were responsible for making the correct tax withholdings and that he never had the intent to commit fraud.

Ancelotti did return to Real Madrid in 2021, where he coached again prior to taking the Brazil job in June of 2025, but those years were not under investigation during this case. The Spanish Prosecutor's office sought a prison sentence of four years and nine months with a fine of €3.2 million, but both of those were lowered during the final sentencing.

Ancelotti won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, among other honors.