After New England's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday, the Revolution released a statement that their head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena had resigned. Suspended since July 30 due to reports of inappropriate and insensitive remarks, Major League Soccer launched an investigation that determined that there was credibility to the allegations. Since Arena's suspension, Curt Onalfo has served as the interim sporting director while Richie Williams has served as their interim coach and will continue to do so until the end of the 2023 season.

Arena joined the Revolution in May of 2019 and went on to break the MLS points record with 73 in the 2021 season while also winning Supporters' Shield. During his time with the Galaxy, D.C. United and the Revolution, Arena has become MLS's all-time winningest coach with 262 wins while winning MLS Cup five times and coach of the year four times.

"It was announced earlier this evening that Bruce Arena has resigned as sporting director and head coach of the New England Revolution. Arena was placed on administrative leave on July 30 pending a review into the allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks," Major League Soccer said in a statement. "As a result of the investigation, which confirmed certain of these allegations, should Arena wish to pursue future employment within MLS, he must first submit a petition to the commissioner."

According to The Athletic, Williams was part of the investigation into Arena and that questions asked by investigators centered around comments that Arena made behind closed doors to his coaching staff. Players were left in the dark around the situation as noted by defender Omar Gonalez on Morning Footy as he expressed support for Arena prior to his resignation.

In a statement released by Arena, he made the decision to resign after "much soul searching".

There isn't a long-term plan for how the Revolution head coach and sporting director search will proceed with Arena now out of the picture.