Former USWNT star Hope Solo says she's running for U.S. Soccer president

Hope Solo, fired by U.S. Soccer when playing for the U.S. women's national team, is now trying to lead the entire federation. The former star goalkeeper has announced that she is running for U.S. Soccer president.

On her official Facebook page, Solo explained why she is running, joining candidates like Kyle Martino and Eric Wynalda. The World Cup winner said she is inspired by her upbringing and her family not having the means "for me to play club or Olympic Development Program soccer," while also saying the problems with U.S. Soccer start at the youth level.

She said the core principles of her campaign are creating a winning culture, equality and women's issues, youth and diversity and transparency.

"I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done. I have always been willing to sacrifice for what I believe in and I believe there is no greater sacrifice then fighting for equal opportunity, integrity and honesty, especially in an organization like the USSF that could give so much more to our communities across the nation."

After the USWNT's failure at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Solo called Sweden's team "cowards" and was then terminated, and she has been quiet for her standards since then. But this is an ambitious task for her to try and convince people she can be the one to lead this organization. She's as big a long shot as you will find to replace Sunil Gulati in February.