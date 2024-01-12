While it feels like the 2022-23 MLS season just ended with the Columbus Crew lifting the MLS Cup, in only 40 days the league will be right back at it. The return to play will come with Inter Miami traveling to face the Los Angeles Galaxy. The first full season of Lionel Messi may draw all the headlines, but how the other teams adjust to facing Inter Miami after the Herons added Luis Suarez to their attack will be important. There are rebuilds happening all around the league, but most notably in Colorado as the Rapids have made waves by signing Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic.

As the new season looms ever closer here's what to know from around the league.

1. Dean Smith gets up to speed

Coming from the English pyramid, where as long as you have the right number of domestic players and a team is able to comply with financial fair play, the only limit to your checkbook and your imagination, to Major League Soccer can be a shock for those learning about the league for the first time. Not only is the draft a unique mechanic for roster building found in American sports, but the roster mechanics in MLS are confusing even to those who understand the ecosystem.

Charlotte FC's new manager Dean Smith might be familiar with the area, his son went to NC State and currently plays for the Greenville Triumph in USL League One, but he is most decidedly isn't familiar with the roster rues.

"It's something that I've definitely had a crash course on and I'll continue to learn as I go," Smith said about MLS rules. "The under-22 initiative, GAM, TAM, Designated Players - yeah, I'm having a crash course and learning very quickly. But you know, the head coach's job is to improve players. The front office and the sporting directory, that's their job to bring in the players and organize the budget. My job is to improve players and make sure I improve the team by doing that."

Smith's feelings are shared by many who follow the league as each transaction can be broken down to make sure that teams comply with the salary cap, but as he says, it's also the job of the front office to make those things work. Some coaches in the league are involved in front office work, along with their coaching duties but last season, then again most of those coaches except Peter Vermes at Sporting Kansas City missed playoffs.

2. Djordje Mihailovic returns to MLS



When a player comes back from Europe to Major League Soccer, it's usually viewed as a setback in their career, but at times, it may be the move that's needed for a player personally. In the case of Mihailovic, he struggled for playing time at AZ Alkmaar, only appearing in 16 games for a total of 501 minutes, Mihailovic would need more time if he was to break in and become a USMNT regular but there was more to the situation than what showed on the pitch.

"Earlier last year there was a thing that happened with my family that happened in April and since then I've been wanting to come back and be closer to home. I could probably discuss details later but that's the truth. I know that the football wasn't going as planned too so it was kind of, my football wasn't great, my personal life wasn't great and I think the best thing for my career and my life was to return to MLS," Mihailovic said. "I wasn't thinking about another stop in Europe somewhere. I know MLS is a really big league now, all the eyes are on MLS and now I wanted to come back into the moment of MLS. Colorado is giving me that opportunity to challenge myself and bring the level of the team up."

Don't miss an episode of Call It What You Want where Jimmy Conrad, Jesse Marsch and Charlie Davies talk all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.

While he didn't go into details, it was clear that he wanted to be closer to home. It's a stark reminder that lots of things in soccer happen outside of the field, and something that is never discussed publicly can have a large impact in transfers. Only the player knows what is best for them and this is a good example of why time can help with appropriately judging a transfer.

3. Luciano Acosta confirms his path to citizenship

While the USMNT attacking cops have been improving rapidly, one place where they lack depth is in pure attacking midfielders. If Gio Reyna isn't on the pitch, and he's frequently injured, creativity can go flat, and some of the younger players like Paxton Aaronson need more experience before making the jump to the senior side, but a dual national could be on the way.

"We're in the process. Little by little, but if it comes, I would want to be there with the [U.S.] national team. But no, it's little by little and we have to wait and be patient," FC Cincinnati attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta said.

Fresh off of winning the MLS MVP and scoring 21 goals while assisting 14 more in all competitions, Acosta would bring a dynamism to the USMNT midfield that few other players can. It's still a process for him to become eligible for the USMNT, after being born in Argentina, but as Acosta confirmed, it is at least underway. Playing in Major League Soccer, Acosta also knows a good portion of the USMNT player pool so the transition would be an easy one if he can declare for the United States.

4. Sergio Busquets thinks MLS' quality is rising

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets is someone who has seen it all during his storied career so when he's speaking on the level of play in Major League Soccer, it means something.

"I think [MLS] a very good league, way more than people think...the level of the league is not equal to the Spanish league, but it's similar," Busquets said.

The Herons are a large reason behind the league improvement with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Busquets, but they also didn't take the league by storm in their first half season together for a reason. Injuries played a part, but the levels of play around the league are improving rapidly. We've already touched on Acosta's impressive performances, but when the Colorado Rapids, one of the worst teams in the league last season, are able to add two USMNT internationals, it shows how far the league has come. The league is becoming a destination for players around the world and as more positive experiences continue to happen to players like Busquets, it will only increase interest in the league. It has a long way to go still but things are moving in the right direction.