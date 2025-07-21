There are just four teams remaining in the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, and the stakes keep getting higher with a spot in the tournament final on the line. There have been plenty of fireworks already, with some tournament favorites in the mix and other unlikely journeymen among the remaining squads, and the semifinals are where heroes can etch their names in national team history books.

England's title defense remains strong and Spain's quest for their first Euro championship feels almost inevitable. While Germany have become endurance warriors, battling through injury, red cards, or accumulation suspensions for players, Italy's underdog status is both endearing and impressive enough to be feared.

But who are the players who will dazzle under the brightest lights? There are four difference-makers on each team who I think could decide their respective team's fate.

Here's who to keep an eye on heading into the semifinal:

Italy - Sofia Cantore

Everyone will be watching veteran striker Cristina Girelli for a good reason, the captain is in her fourth Euros and leads the team with three goals, and has seen highs and lows with the national team. However, it's the connection with fellow forward Sofia Cantore that's catapulted Italy into conversations around Europe's elite final four. The service maestro has two assists through four games with Italy, showing off her influence on and off the ball, and her chemistry with Girelli is on full display.

The two played together at Juventus, but Cantore made history as Italy's first player to ever sign with an NWSL team and will join Washington Spirit following her time at the Euros. The 25-year-old can serve up assists as good as she can score, though she's yet to find the back of the net in the Euros, setting up an intriguing storyline around her heading into the semis.

Germany - Jule Brand

There is endless chatter around brilliant goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who came up with a huge save to keep things level and was massive during a penalty shootout. But which field player will influence Germany during the semis? Look no further than Jule Brand.

The 22-year-old has flexed her adaptability as an attacking midfielder and winger, and keeps making a name for herself in big tournaments. First, during Germany's bronze medal run in the Olympics, and now with two goals and two assists in the Euros. Her creativity will be necessary against a high-attacking England, and if she can retain possession, she'll stay a threat for Germany in defensive scenarios as well.

England - Lauren James

The truth is, there are almost too many players to keep an eye on when it comes to the Lionesses. Ella Toone has been productive for England and is no stranger to showing up in big games, while Chloe Kelly is a proven impact player off the bench. Still, England is coming off a long and grueling quarterfinal against Sweden, and will need to make quick work of Italy in regulation in order to starve off any sort of fatigue.

This is where forward Lauren James can shine. Her ability to play across the attacking line makes her a lethal threat from anywhere, and her fearlessness on the ball when taking on defenders can instantly change momentum. She scored two goals in the group stage and it feels like she's due for another meaningful performance

Spain - Claudia Pina

Similar to England, Spain has a lengthy bench of talent to choose from. Esther Gonzalez leads the golden boot race with four goals, and Alexia Putellas is in the running for best player with three goals and four assists. Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati has slowly built up her minutes over the tournament, but it's forward Claudia Pina who's flown under the radar this tournament.

Pina's got plenty of familiarity with her Barcelona club teammates on the squad, can combine ruthless work efforts with her attacking skillset, and stamped Spain's place in the semifinal with an insurance goal during a 2-0 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinal. She had plenty of success at the youth level, and often featured off the bench for the senior team, but she has played her way into a bona fide starter for Spain during the Euros.