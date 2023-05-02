England's World Cup injury woes grew ever greater on Tuesday with Chelsea playmaker Fran Kirby ruled out of the summer's tournament due to a knee issue that will require surgery. The 29 year old suffered the injury in the League Cup semifinal against West Ham. Chelsea did not confirm a timescale for her return, stating only that she will be absent "for a significant period", but Kirby confirmed on social media that she will not recover in time to make the trip to Australia and New Zealand.

"Unfortunately after a few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee," Kirby said on Twitter. "I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited.

"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup. I'm going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season."

Kirby's absence means that England are likely to head to the World Cup without the captain, top scorer and creative force who guided them to the European Championships last summer. Leah Williamson has been ruled out with an ACL injury whilst Sarina Wiegman has acknowledged that the Lionesses will need a miracle if Beth Mead is to recover from a similar injury. Ella Toone seems the likeliest contender to step into the gap left by Kirby and the Manchester United has performed well for club and country in recent years; she has eight goals and three assists in this season's WSL.

With Kirby, Williamson and Mead in the team England ranked among the favorites to end the USA's eight-year reign at the top of the women's game. Wiegman will still have talent aplenty to call upon in her squad but the absence of so many key cogs makes for a far harder task. The 53 year old could hardly be blamed if she watched the remainder of the domestic season from behind a sofa.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are vying for an FA Cup and WSL win in their remaining six games of the campaign. "Following an injury sustained during our Continental League Cup semi-final against West Ham, Fran has been reviewed at Cobham by the Chelsea medical team," said a club statement. "Following that review and further discussion with a specialist, Fran is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a significant period.

"Fran will begin a rehabilitation programme with support from the club's medical team."