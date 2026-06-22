France vs. Iraq odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-10 run

One of the 2026 World Cup favorites returns to the pitch on Monday as France get set to take on Iraq in a Group F match. France got two goals from star Kylian Mbappe as they handled Senegal 3-1 in their opener, while Iraq fell 4-1 to Norway. This will be the first ever international match between Iraq, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1986, and Les Bleus, who are two-time World Cup champions.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. ET from Philadelphia. The latest France vs. Iraq odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France as the -1500 favorites (risk $1,500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Iraq are +3300 and a draw is +1200. The over/under for total goals is 3.5, with the Over favored at -122. Before locking in any France vs. Iraq picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Iraq vs. France predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Monday on an 21-10-2 run on WC picks (+535). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied France vs. Iraq and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iraq vs. France:

France vs. Iraq 90-minute money line France -1500, Iraq +3300, Draw +1200 France vs. Iraq over/under: 3.5 goals France vs. Iraq spread: France -2.5 (-141) France vs. Iraq picks: See picks at SportsLine France vs. Iraq streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Iraq predictions

After examining Iraq vs. France from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (-122). France have the ability to clear this mark on their own, though Iraq showed some offensive capabilities by finding the score sheet against Norway.

"Iraq has the brutal reality of having to go from playing an incredible attack, to playing somehow an even more incredible attack. Iraq knows they're underdogs, so expect them to play freely knowing that they won't be able to stop France from scoring," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for France vs. Iraq at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Iraq vs. France at FanDuel here:

How to make France vs. Iraq picks

After studying the Iraq vs. France matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for France vs. Iraq? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Iraq vs. France, all from expert on a 21-10 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.