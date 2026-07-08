France vs. Morocco odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup quarterfinal picks from expert on 18-7 roll

France will bid to reach the 2026 World Cup semifinals when they take on Morocco on Thursday in the first quarterfinal match. Les Bleus have been the standout team of this tournament, winning all six of their games and scoring 17 goals along the way. They swept past Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the group stage, then routed Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 and edged Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16. That extended France's winning streak to six games, so the players should be full of confidence heading into this quarterfinal. Morocco have also impressed at this World Cup, but the Atlas Lions are uncertain if star striker Ismael Saibari (hamstring) will be fit to play.

Kickoff for France vs. Morocco is at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough. The latest France vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at -180 (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Morocco at +550 and a draw at +280. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. France are -420 favorites to advance, with Morocco at +310. Before locking in any France vs. Morocco picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Morocco predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a an 18-7 roll (+908) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied France vs. Morocco and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for France vs. Morocco:

France vs. Morocco 90-minute money line France -180, Morocco +550, Draw +280 France vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals France vs. Morocco to advance: France -420, Morocco +310 France vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine France vs. Morocco streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Morocco predictions

After examining France vs. Morocco from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-102). France have scored at least three goals in all five of their matches at the World Cup 2026, averaging 2.8 per game. Morocco, meanwhile, have only kept two clean sheets in five matches, but the Moroccans have plenty of offensive upside themselves, scoring 10 total times in the World Cup, including, three goals against Canada in the Round of 32.

"Both teams have the quality to get on the scoresheet, and this quarterfinal has the makings of a high-scoring affair," Green told SportsLine. See Green's best bets for France vs. Morocco at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in France vs. Morocco at FanDuel here:

How to make France vs. Morocco picks

After studying France vs. Morocco from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for France vs. Morocco? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for France vs. Morocco, all from expert on an 18-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.