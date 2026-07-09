France vs. Morocco live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals begin on Thursday with a final-eight rematch. France and Morocco will square off in a quarterfinal sequel in Boston at Gilliete Stadium.

Four years after Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinals, the Atlas Lions are knocking on the door of a familiar foe for a potential semifinal appearance once more. France stand between Morocco and more history. The Europeans are two-time World Cup winners, in 1998 and 2018, and are motivated by their 2022 runner-up appearance where they beat Morocco in the semis.

France are the only team to win all five of their matches in regulation this tournament. Morocco are now the only African nation to reach the quarterfinals two consecutive times.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game:

How to watch France vs. Morocco

Date: Thursday, July 9 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Mass.

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: France -175 | Draw +280 | Morocco +525

The last meeting

The two nations last met at the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar, where France won 2-0 with goals by Randal Kolo Muani and Theo Hernandez.

Formerly coached by Walid Regragui, that Moroccan side became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. With some newer pieces in the mix for 2026, the two time quarterfinalits will aim for more history, to reach a second semifinal, and potentially more.

France beat Morocco in the 2022 semifinal, but Kylian Mbappe was not on the scoresheet. With another opportunity in front of him, and after losing to Argentina in the 2022 final on penalties, he'll be a dangerous player to mark.

How they got here

Coached by Ouahbi, Morocco's journey has been a roller coaster for neutrals watching. The Atlas Lions opened group play with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, going toe-to-toe, with forward Ismael Saibari opening his World Cup goalscoring. They later picked up wins against Haiti and Scotland and earned second place in Group C.

Their round of 32 game against the Netherlands, they scored a stoppage-time equalizer to force extra time and were triumphant in penalties. Their round of 16 match against tournament co-hosts Canada was a 3-0 blowout, thanks to goals by Azzedine Ounahi.

France's path to the quarterfinals has been less dramatic but more of a masterclass. Les Bleus opened their tournament with a 3-1 victory against Senegal, followed by a dominant 3-0 win over Iraq and a 4-1 dismantling of a heavily rotated Norway, to win first place in Group I.

Manager Didier Deschamps and the squad steamrolled Sweden 3-0, and Kylian Mbappe scored his fifth and sixth goals of the tournament. Mbappe extended his Golden Boot run with a seventh goal, a penalty kick, against Paraguay in the round of 16 victory.

Injuries for Morocco and France are getting stronger

While Morocco are back in the World Cup quarterfinals, they will be without a key player. A hamstring injury for Saibari will keep the forward out of the match against France. The 25-year-old forward picked up the injury during the round of 16 match against Canada in the 22nd minute. Sabari scored in each of Morocco's three group games and converted the winning penalty against the Netherlands.

Saibari's rise in the competition has been an extra boost for Morocco and has led to a move to Bayern Munich. He will be with the Bavarian side through 2031.

It's a huge loss for the Atlas Lions as Saibari leads the team in goals (three) and made history during the tournament. He scored the fastest goal in World Cup history, a strike against Scotland just 71 seconds into the game.

France's injury issues are much brighter. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is doubtful but on the mend, and the game cautions are pestering the French instead of outright health concerns. Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Manu Kone were each booked in the round of 16 and could be at risk of a suspension if they pick up another against Morocco.

France vs. Morocco predicted starting lineups

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe

Morocco: Bono; Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Soufiane Rahimi

France vs. Morocco pick, prediction

France's tournament experience will be the difference in this one. Not that Morocco doesn't have examples of their own, the injury loss to Saibari could just be too much to overcome. Pick: France 2, Morocco 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.



The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.