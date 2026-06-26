France vs. Norway odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

First place in World Cup Group I will be on the line when France, second in the FIFA rankings and a tournament favorite, battle Norway, ranked 22nd, on Friday afternoon. France have dominated their first two matches, defeating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0. Norway have also been impressive with a 4-1 win over Iraq and 3-2 over Senegal. France are looking to win their third-ever World Cup title and first since 2018. They were runners-up in 2022. Norway, meanwhile, are looking to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1998, the last time they qualified for the World Cup.

Kickoff for France vs. Norway is 3 p.m. ET from Foxborough, Mass. The latest France vs. Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at -160 (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Norway at +360 and a draw also at +360. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Norway vs. France picks check out the Norway vs. France predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 9-5 run on World Cup picks (+382). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied France vs. Norway and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Norway vs. France:

Norway vs. France 90-minute money line France -160, Norway +360, Draw +360 Norway vs. France over/under: 3.5 goals Norway vs. France spread: France -1.5 (+158) Norway vs. France picks: See picks at SportsLine Norway vs. France streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Norway predictions

After examining France vs. Norway from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+118). France has a potent offense and has scored three or more goals in six of their last eight matches. They have outscored their opponents 22-7 during that stretch. Norway have been equally impressive over their last four matches, outscoring their foes 11-5.

"The French players should be full of confidence after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Iraq in their last game. Kylian Mbappé scored twice in that match, taking his tally to four goals in two games so far at this tournament. Norway's Erling Haaland has also scored four times in two matches, so they're among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot. This game could boil down to a personal duel between the superstar strikers." See Green's best bets for Norway vs. France at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in France vs. Norway at FanDuel here:

How to make Norway vs. France picks

After studying Norway vs. France from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for France vs. Norway? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Norway vs. France, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.