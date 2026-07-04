France vs. Paraguay odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks by expert on 16-6 run

France and Paraguay meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday. Les Bleus are the favorites to win this tournament after sweeping aside all of their opponents so far. They beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 4-1 during the group stage, before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. Captain Kylian Mbappe has already scored six goals, while Ousmane Dembele is on four and Bradley Barcola has two. Playmaker Michael Olise has also provided five assists, so France's attack is firing on all cylinders right now. Since falling 4-1 to USA in their opener, Paraguay's defense has been strong, giving up just one goal in the past three matches.

Kickoff for France vs. Paraguay is at 5 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The latest France vs. Paraguay odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at -550 (risk $550 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Paraguay at +1700 and a draw at +550. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. France are -1800 to advance, with Paraguay at +1080. Before locking in any France vs. Paraguay picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Paraguay predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 16-6 roll (+833.5) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Saturday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Paraguay vs. France and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Paraguay vs. France:

Paraguay vs. France 90-minute money line France -550, Paraguay +1700, Draw +550 Paraguay vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals Paraguay vs. France to advance: France -1800, Paraguay +1080 Paraguay vs. France picks: See picks at SportsLine Paraguay vs. France streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Paraguay vs. France predictions

After examining France vs. Paraguay from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-168). France have scored at least three goals in all four of their games at this tournament, and all four matches went over the 2.5-goal total. Paraguay's defense couldn't contain the USA's attack in a 4-1 loss in the group stage, and they face a far more dangerous French front line here.

"France have gone over 2.5 goals in every single game at this tournament, and Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise are a more dangerous attacking trio than anything Paraguay has faced," Green told SportsLine. "Paraguay's strategy of defending deep and hitting on the counter may work for a spell, but this French attack has too much quality to be kept out for 90 minutes." See Green's best bets for France vs Paraguay at SportsLine, and you can bet Over 2.5 goals for France vs. Paraguay at FanDuel here:

How to make Paraguay vs. France picks

After studying Paraguay vs. France from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what is the best bet for Paraguay vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Paraguay vs. France, all from expert on a 16-6 roll on WC picks, and find out.