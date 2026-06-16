France vs. Senegal odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

One of the favored squads to win the 2026 World Cup in France will kick off their tournament on Tuesday with a Group I match versus Senegal. The French, led by Kylian Mbappe, are third in FIFA rankings after finishing as runner-up at the last FIFA World Cup, which came after winning the tournament in 2018. Senegal are No. 16 in the rankings and were knocked out in the Round of 16 four years ago. France are the -220 favorites to win the group, with Senegal at +750. The Senegalese prevailed, 1-0, in these squads last meeting which came at the 2002 World Cup.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium. The latest France vs. Senegal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Frenchmen as -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal at +600 and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-134/+110). Before locking in any Senegal vs. France picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Senegal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied France vs. Senegal and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Senegal vs. France:

France vs. Senegal 90-minute money line France -220, Senegal +600, Draw +350 France vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals France vs. Senegal spread: France -1.5 (+130) France vs. Senegal picks: See picks at SportsLine France vs. Senegal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Senegal vs. France predictions

After examining France vs. Senegal from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. France is loaded up front with 2022 Golden Boot award winner Mbappe, 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, and the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season in Michael Olise. With them leading the way, France have scored multiple goals in nine of their last 10 matches. Meanwhile, Senegal is also potent in the attacking third and have scored multiple times in eight of their last nine. With France's bevy of playmakers, and the individual talents that Green highlights for Senegal, he's expecting the scoreboard to be lit up.

"This should be an entertaining game, as Senegal can also call upon dangerous forwards like Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr," Green told SportsLine. "The Lions of Teranga are strong, fast, and tenacious... They're a powerful, athletic team, with a lot of quality in attack. Mané and Ismaïla Sarr are both quick and dangerous, and Iliman Ndiaye is superb when he's on song." See Green's best bets for France vs. Senegal at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Senegal vs. France at FanDuel here:

How to make France vs. Senegal picks

After studying France vs. Senegal from every angle, Green has locked in another three best bets, including one pick that returns plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Senegal vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for France vs. Senegal, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.