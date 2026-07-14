France vs. Spain live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup semifinals, predictions and lineups

France and Spain meet for the first 2026 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, in what will be one of the best and most exciting matches of the tournament. Two of Europe's footballing giants, the reigning UEFA Euro champions and the 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists, collide in a heavyweight showdown that represents one of the defining matches of the tournament. This encounter promises to be a battle between the very best of European football on the world stage. The winner of the semifinal between France and Spain will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Argentina, which will take place on Wednesday, with the 2026 World Cup final to be played on Sunday, July 19. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch France vs. Spain

Date: Tuesday, July 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas.

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: France +137; Draw +211; Spain +211

The last meeting

France and Spain are set for just their second meeting ever at the World Cup. Their only previous World Cup clash came in the 2006 round of 16, when France won 3-1. Spain took the lead through David Villa in the 28th minute, but France responded with goals from Franck Ribery, Patrick Vieira and Zinédine Zidane to complete the comeback before losing the final against Italy. This semifinal marks the third consecutive summer that Spain and France have faced each other in a major competition semifinal. Spain won the previous two meetings, defeating France 2-1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal and edging them 5-4 in the 2025 UEFA UEFA Nations League semifinal.

How they got here

France opened their tournament with a 3-1 victory against Senegal, followed by a dominant 3-0 win over Iraq and a 4-1 dismantling of a heavily rotated Norway, to win first place in Group I. Manager Didier Deschamps and the squad steamrolled Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 before winning 1-0 against Paraguay and 2-0 against Morocco in the quarterfinasl. Spain kicked things off by struggling to score past World Cup goalkeeper sensation Vozinha in a shock draw with Cabo Verde, but that was the end of their struggles. It's the one match during the World Cup that Lamine Yamal didn't start, and his presence in the XI has made a significant impact, although their driving force has been Mikel Oyarzabal's four goals during the World Cup. He scored a brace against Saudi Arabia before Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0, and then followed it up with another in the round of 32, where Austria couldn't do anything to trouble them. Even facing Portugal's talented midfield, Spain's control in possession took the sting out of the game, leading to a routine 1-0 win before winning 2-1 against Belgium thanks to the goals scored by Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino.

Mbappe's World Cup

Kylian Mbappe's 2026 World Cup campaign has cemented his place among the greatest players in tournament history. The French forward is currently the joint-top scorer with eight goals and moved into second place on the all-time World Cup scoring chart with 20 goals, just behind Lionel Messi's 21. His 11 goal contributions in 2026 (8 goals and 3 assists) so far are the most by any player in a World Cup since Gerd Müller's 13 in 1970. Mbappe also holds the record for the most game-winning goals in World Cup history with eight and the most knockout-stage goals all-time with 12, and the most matches with two or more goals, having achieved the feat seven times. He is the only player in the last 60 years to record ten or more direct goal involvements in two separate World Cup editions, following his 10 contributions in 2022 (8 goals, 2 assists) with 11 in 2026. With 17 wins in 20 World Cup appearances, Mbappe owns the best winning percentage (85%) of any player with at least 15 matches in the competition.

France vs. Spain predicted starting lineups

France predicted XI: Mike Maignan; Lucas Digne, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde; Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni; Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe.

Spain predicted XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

France vs. Spain pick, prediction

This is going to be a close one to call, but France are probably the best team of the tournament and expect them to make it to the final for the third time in a row. Pick: France 2, Spain 1 (after extra time).

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want

team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.