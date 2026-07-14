France vs. Spain odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup semifinal picks from expert on 19-7 run

European powers clash in the 2026 World Cup semifinals when Spain and France battle on Tuesday, July 14. These nations were the pre-tournament favorites, and the current rosters are extremely familiar with each other after meeting in the semifinals of the 2024 Euros, a match that Spain won 2-1. France have won all their games in the World Cup 2026, beating Morocco in the quarterfinals to advance to this round. Spain are unbeaten as well -- opening with a draw against Cape Verde and then winning the rest of their matches.

Kickoff for France vs. Spain is at 3 p.m. ET at Dallas Stadium. The latest France vs. Spain odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Spain at +220 and a draw at +200. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. France are -150 to advance to the finals, with Spain at +124. Before locking in any France vs. Spain picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Spain predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a a 19-7 roll (+1008) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied France vs. Spain and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Spain vs. France:

France vs. Spain 90-minute money line France +145, Spain +220, Draw +200 France vs. Spain over/under: 2.5 goals France vs. Spain to advance: France -150, Spain +124 France vs. Spain picks: See picks at SportsLine France vs. Spain streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Spain predictions

After examining Spain vs. France from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-108). The last meeting between these two in June 2025 was a thrilling 5-4 affair with nine total goals. This tournament, Spain are averaging nearly two goals per game, and Green notes that "they clearly have enough quality to unlock France's defense." France, meanwhile, have been lethal offensively, with Kylian Mbappe leading the way with eight goals. He's averaging a goal per every 65 minutes he's on the pitch, and has scored twice in three professional matchups against Spain.

"It's hard to see Spain keeping Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola at bay for 90 minutes," Green said. See Green's best bets for France vs. Spain at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in France vs. Spain at FanDuel here:

How to make France vs. Spain picks

After studying Spain vs. France from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including two that return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for France vs. Spain? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for France vs. Spain, all from an expert on a 19-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.