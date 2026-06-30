France vs. Sweden odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 10-5 roll

A pair of European squads will square off in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Tuesday as France take on Sweden. The French won all three of their group stage matches by multiple goals to finish atop Group I. The Swedes are a third-place qualifier after going 1-1-1 in Group F play, including a 5-1 win, a 5-1 loss and a 1-1 draw. The French are second in FIFA rankings, while the Swedish are No. 36. France have won four of the last five matchups between these nations, the last being a 2020 victory.

Kickoff for France vs. Sweden is at 5 p.m. ET from New York/New Jersey Stadium. The latest France vs. Sweden odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the French at -380 (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sweden at +1000 and a draw at +500. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. France are -950 to advance to the Round of 16, while the Swedes are +610.

Before locking in any Sweden vs. France picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the France vs. Sweden predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 10-5 roll (+482) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Sweden vs. France and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for France vs. Sweden:

Sweden vs. France 90-minute money line France -380, Sweden +1000, Draw +500 Sweden vs. France over/under: 3.5 goals Sweden vs. France to advance: France -950, Sweden +610 Sweden vs. France picks: See picks at SportsLine Sweden vs. France streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top France vs. Sweden predictions

After examining Sweden vs. France from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (-151). No team can top the firepower of France as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele each have four goals, tied for second-most in the tournament. The French have found the back of the net 10 times in the World Cup, which is tied for the most of any team, and no nation has more than their 22 on-target shot attempts. France aren't quite as dominant in the defensive third and have allowed goals to undermanned sides in Norway and Senegal, so Sweden, which scored five goals in a group stage match, should play a part in the Over hitting as well.

"The [French] defense has looked a little shaky at times, and France's midfield isn't as strong as Spain's or Portugal's, but the French attack is phenomenal. That gives them a great chance of outscoring any opponent -- especially a Sweden team that leaks goals," Green told SportsLine. "Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, Yasin Ayari, and Anthony Elanga are dangerous in attack for Sweden, and they could cause problems for the French defense." See Green's best bets for France vs. Sweden at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in France vs. Sweden at FanDuel here:

How to make Sweden vs. France picks

After studying France vs. Sweden from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one that returns nplus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Sweden vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for France vs. Sweden, all from expert on an 10-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.