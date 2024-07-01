This round of 26 matchup is a replay of the FIFA 2018 World Cup semifinal between France and Belgium and headlines the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16. Didier Deschamps' men come up against Domenico Tedesco's side in Düsseldorf on Monday with neither nation yet to show their best in Germany. Both the French and the Belgians unexpectedly finished second in their respective groups while Kylian Mbappe is only just off the mark after scoring in the draw with eliminated Poland in Group D.

Although Mike Maignan initially denied Robert Lewandowski an equalizer from the penalty spot, the game did finish level which was as unexpected as Austria's win over the Netherlands which sent them through as group winners ahead of Les Bleus. This has landed France on the same side of the Euro knockout phase draw as Germany, Portugal and Spain. However, they do boats one of the meanest defenses in this competition which will be of concern for Belgium.

The Red Devils have been scoreless in two of their three games and are averaging less than a goal per game so far, after a shock loss to Slovakia, a recovery win over Group E winners Romania and then a goalless draw with eliminated Ukraine. Romelu Lukaku is yet to get off the mark up top and had Koen Casteels not been sharper, it could perhaps have been worse for Tedesco's side. Only Serbia, who scored just once, scored fewer goals than both the Belgians and the French this summer.

The 2018 World Cup semifinal will be on the minds of many with Les Bleus inflicting heartache on their neighbors. There was also a 3-2 loss in a 2021 UEFA Nations League semi which will be extra motivation for Tedesco and his players. Deschamps and his group will be eyeing Portugal in the quarterfinals hoping for a chance to avenge their Euro 2016 final loss on home soil.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, July 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Monday, July 1 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Düsseldorf Arena - Düsseldorf, Germany

Düsseldorf Arena - Düsseldorf, Germany TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: France +100; Draw +220; Belgium +320

How they got here

Neither side won their group with France finishing behind Austria in Group D but ahead of the Netherlands who made it through as a third-placed side. Belgium did not win Group E either, finishing behind Romania but ahead of Slovakia as all four teams had four points each -- one fewer than the French -- in this edition's most balanced group. Although Les Bleus are unbeaten, the Red Devils have already lost once in Germany.

Team news

France: Mbappe is expected to start again while Antoine Griezmann should return to the starting XI as part of a 4-2-3-1 approach. With Adrien Rabiot capable of playing on the left, Bradley Barcola will likely drop out despite an impressive showing against Poland. Otherwise, the defense is set and N'Golo Kante as well as Ousmane Dembele are likely to continue with their starting roles.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Rabiot; Mbappe.

Belgium: Tedesco has Dodi Lukebakio available and he could come in for Leandro Trossard although Yannick Carrasco is also a possibility. Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier are doubts and unlikely to feature much here -- if at all. Wout Faes could be suspended for the quarterfinals if he is booked but his heroics to deny Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk underlined his starter credentials.

Possible Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Prediction

France need to be sharper in attack but are tight at the back while Belgium are neither sharp enough up top nor tight enough at the back. Although close at times, it should ultimately be the French marching on to the quarterfinals. Pick: France 2, Belgium 0.