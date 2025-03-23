France will host Croatia for a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final when the team coached by Didier Deschamps won the tournament after an exciting 4-2 win. Now, the two sides meet again seven years later for the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal after a surprising 2-0 win by the Croatian national team on Thursday. The winner of this tie will meet the winning team of the matchup between Spain and the Netherlands.

The home team will have to deal with the absence of Inter striker Marcus Thuram who left the national team camp and returned to Italy due to an ankle injury and will be replaced by Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani in the attack. The away side will feature some legends of the game, including team captain and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who is expected to start his 185th game with the Croatian national team and will likely be joined by Mateo Kovacic and Petar Sucic.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 23 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 23 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade de France -- Paris, France

Stade de France -- Paris, France Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: France +115; Draw +230; Croatia +290

Predicted lineup

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Olise, Dembele, Barcola; Mbappe.

Possible Croatia XI: Livakovic; Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa; Perisic, Kramaric; Budimir

Prediction

France are the likely to win the return game after the disappointing first leg and are expected to make it into the semifinals. Pick: France 3, Croatia 0.