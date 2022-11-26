Defending champions France get their second FIFA World Cup outing against Denmark in Doha on Saturday. Didier Deschamps' men were shaky at first before easing past Australia, 4-1. The Danes labored to a goalless draw with Tunisia but have a decent record against the French of late. Lucas Hernandez had to drop out of the tournament after his injury against the Socceroos, but goals are not a problem for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud. The Danish need to find a few goals of their own and cannot afford to not hold France to at least a draw.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, November 26 | Time : 11:00 a.m. ET

: Saturday, November 26 | : 11:00 a.m. ET Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: France -143; Draw +270; Denmark +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

France: Lucas Hernandez has gone home while Kingsley Coman had to be watched after picking up a knock since the Aussie victory. Olivier Giroud scoring goals is already an upgrade on the successful 2018 edition and the AC Milan man is in contention at the top of the early scoring charts. A win would put Les Bleus through with a game to spare which would be a welcome development given that it was expected to be tough contest for top spot with the Danes.

Denmark: Thomas Delaney is out of the remainder of this World Cup due to the knee injury he suffered against Tunisia earlier in the week. An unexpected goalless draw with the Eagles of Carthage has Kasper Hjulmand's men sweating the result against the French given that they would have hoped to beat them to top spot. A draw would not be a disaster, but much would then depend on Tunisia's results against Australia and then Les Bleus.

Prediction

This one should be tight with both teams scoring. A score draw sounds about right, but do not be surprised by a narrow France win. Both should still advance over Tunisia and Australia. Pick: France 1, Denmark 1.