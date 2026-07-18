France vs. England live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup third place, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

In a game built on heartbreak, France and England will compete for a third-place finish in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

There's a strangeness to third-place games. It's the game no one wanted to participate in toward the end of the biggest tournament, and yet it's an opportunity to walk away with some bragging rights. Though these are two teams who already have plenty of that. France is the No. 3 FIFA-ranked team in the world, followed by England at four, and after falling just short in the semifinals, the two teams have to settle for a bittersweet place in the end.

After four years and five weeks of work, convincing themselves the final was just within reach, the two teams will battle it out in Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Neither team wanted this match, but with a third-place finish and national pride at stake, and some individual awards on the line, there could be plenty of fireworks in the end.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game:

How to watch France vs. England

Date: Saturday, July 18 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Fl.

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: France -175 | Draw +280 | England +525

The last meeting

Saturday's third-place match is the 33rd all-time meeting between France and England, and will be a rematch of the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar. It'll also be the first meeting between the two sides since France eliminated England from that 2022 tournament.

The quarterfinal in Qatar was filled with plenty of drama, including two penalties. During the game, France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring with a stunning strike from distance in the 17th minute, and Les Bleus carried the lead into halftime. England's response in the second half was swift, with a penalty won by Bukayo Saka, and then converted by Harry Kane to level the game in the 54th minute.

Olivier Giroud gave France the lead again with a header inside the box later in the second half, which was ultimately the game winner after another Kane penalty attempt sky-rocketed over the crossbar in the 84th minute. France would go on to win their semifinal against Morocco, and end up in the 2022 World Cup final, where they finished as runners-up to Argentina.

How they got here

France is so ready to move on from the World Cup that they've already lined up the next head coach. Zinedine Zidane will likely take over the team from Didier Deschamps following the conclusion of the tournament.

France's run to the third-place game was like a steam engine running into a brick wall. Les Bleus topped Group I with wins over Senegal, Norway, and Iraq. Then rolled through the knockouts, with wins over Sweden (3-0), Paraguay (1-0), and Morocco (2-0). But during the quarterfinal, France's high-flying attack sputtered. After outscoring opponents 16-2 through six games, they couldn't get past Spain's defense, lost 2-0, and will now play for consolation prizes.

England's path may not have been as dominating, but it was equally exciting. Coached by Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions find themselves in a similar position, not playing in a World Cup final. Still, they are in a position that 42 other teams may relish playing in, a bronze match.

After winning Group L, with wins against Croatia (4-2), Panama (2-0), and a draw against Ghana (0-0), England's World Cup journey to a third-place game was a roller coaster. The squad was pushed to the brink in the knockout rounds with narrow wins against DR Congo (2-1), Mexico (3-2), and Norway (2-1). They held a one-goal lead over Argentina in the semifinal after a goal by Anthony Gordon in the 54th minute, but let the game slip away in the final seven minutes when Argentina scored twice for the 2-1 win.

Manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the tactical shift backfired, and captain Harry Kane called the result "gutting." With their first World Cup final since 1966 slipping away in the cruelest fashion, Saturday's third-place game in Miami Gardens is little more than a hollow addendum to what could have been a historic run.

Who will play in the third-place game?

It's hard to gauge after both teams have expressed their disappointment in having to play this match. Combined with loads of injuries to each roster after several weeks of intense competition and grueling semifinals that saw multiple players exit through injury subs.

There's a strong possibility that neither side will have their strongest starting lineup on the pitch. Both Didier Deschamps and Thomas Tuchel are expected to make changes with the title hopes gone, using the match to manage fatigue and reward squad players who've logged fewer minutes.

This game is Deschamps' farewell, and there are already rumors around whether Tuchel, so look for some lesser used players in this game.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are in the mix for the Golden Boot, both with six goals, though they'll need epic games to overtake Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi, who lead the race with eight goals each.

France vs. England predicted starting lineups

France: Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Warren Zaire-Emery; Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly; Eberechi Eze, Kobbie Mainoo; Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane

France vs. England pick, prediction

Whoever is healthier in this one could be the difference, and whoever deals with the rotated lineup the best will shine through. England just might have the advantage, though France's attack will want to end on a strong showing. Let's all root for drama. Pick: France 2, England 2, France wins on penalties

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.



The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.