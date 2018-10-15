France vs. Germany live stream, TV channel: Watch UEFA Nations League online, prediction, pick
Les Bleus are riding high and expected to get three points
The UEFA Nations League bring the world a monster clash on Tuesday as France hosts Germany in League A Group 1 play. France leads with four points, a point above the Netherlands, while Germany has just one point after two games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch France vs. Germany in the USA
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
France vs. Germany prediction
Two powers of world soccer, but only one currently looks like it. At home, expect France to win with a classy performance and a Kylian Mbappe goal. France 2, Germany 1.
