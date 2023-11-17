France hosts Gibraltar in Nice on Saturday with Didier Deschamps men looking to extend their 100% winning record to seven consecutive UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying victories. Les Bleus are top of Group B while their visitors are rock bottom without a single point. The French have already won this group, but a place in Pot 1 is still at stake so they will need to do a professional job despite a rotated side being expected of Deschamps.

Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery could debut at the tender age of 17 and will hope to feature against both Gibraltar and Greece. France managed 100% winning records in both their 1992 and 2000 Euro qualifying campaigns so need two more victories to complete the trio. Les Bleus have conceded just one goal in this qualification quest which is unrivaled across the other European qualifiers and it only came in their most recent outing away at the Netherlands which confirmed top spot in Group B.

Portugal and host nation Germany are already confirmed for Pot 1 which means that France is up against England, Turkey, Belgium, Scotland, Spain and Austria for the final three places in that top seeding. As for Gibraltar, they are one of five teams without a single point along with Cyprus, San Marino, Liechtenstein and Malta and have an unenviable record of 18 losses from 18 Euro qualifying games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 18 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Riviera -- Nice, France

Allianz Riviera -- Nice, France Live stream: Vix, Fubo (try for free)

Vix, Fubo (try for free) Odds: France -15000; Draw: +2200; Gibraltar +15000

Team news

France: Zaire-Emery could follow his under-21 debut from September with a maiden senior bow here after Aurelien Tchouameni's foot injury ruled the Real Madrid man out. Eduardo Camavinga is also out injured after clashing with Ousmane Dembele in training while Ibrahima Konate has been replaced by Jean-Clair Todibo who is at home in Nice. Deschamps should go with a stronger starting XI in Athens, so this will be a chance for squad members to impress.

Potential France XI: Samba; Clauss, Saliba, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram.

Gibraltar: Ethan Britto, Kian Ronan and Louie Annesley are all out but veteran Roy Chipolina should captain the side on his 73rd appearance which will equal Liam Walker's record. Another veteran, Lee Casciaro, is in line for his 60th appearance while Tjay De Barr could also start.

Potential Gibraltar XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, Olivero; Walker, Pozo, Badr, El Hmidi; De Barr.

Prediction

Even with an essentially second string side, France should easily see off Gibraltar on Saturday. Expect to see Les Bleus boost their attacking numbers as Deschamps gets a look at a number of players including the talented Zaire-Emery. Pick: France 5, Gibraltar 0.