France look to continue their spotless start to UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying when they take on Gibraltar in a Group B match on Friday. The French cruised to a 4-0 victory against Netherlands in their opener and followed with a 1-0 triumph over Ireland. Gibraltar remain in search of their first goal of the competition after suffering 3-0 losses to Greece and Netherlands in March.

Kickoff at Estadio Algarve in Portugal is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The French are the -20000 favorites (risk $20000 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Gibraltar odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Gibraltarians are +7000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +2000 and the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before locking in any Gibraltar vs. France picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 150-117-7 on all soccer picks following the 2022 World Cup for SportsLine, returning more than 40 units for his followers. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down France vs. Gibraltar from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Gibraltar vs. France:

France vs. Gibraltar money line: France -20000, Gibraltar +7000, Draw +2000

France vs. Gibraltar over/under: 5.5 goals

France vs. Gibraltar spread: France -4.5 (-120)

FRA: The French have won nine straight Euro Qualifying matches

GIB: The Gibraltarians have lost all 20 of their Euro qualifiers since being granted UEFA membership just over a decade ago

France vs. Gibraltar picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back France

The French took control of their match against Netherlands early as they built a 2-0 lead before the contest was nine minutes old. Forward Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the second minute and defender Dayot Upamecano converted in the eighth to double the advantage. Star forward Kylian Mbappe then worked his magic, tallying in the 21st and 88th minutes to provide the final margin.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has converted in 12 of his last 19 contests for the national team, amassing 21 goals in that span while also notching eight assists. He has scored in bunches during the run, registering four braces, one hat trick and a four-goal performance. France's lone tally in their win against Ireland came from defender Benjamin Pavard, who matched his career high of four goals with Bayern Munich of Bundesliga this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Gibraltar

The Gibraltarians likely will be looking to captain Roy Chipolina for their first goal of the competition. The 40-year-old defender converted in three of the club's four matches prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying. Chipolina tallied in back-to-back friendlies in November, scoring the first goal in a 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein and providing the only offense in a 1-0 triumph over Andorra three days later.

Manager Julio Cesar Ribas won't have the services of midfielder Liam Walker, who received a red card in the loss to Netherlands, but may give a few youngsters some long looks on Friday. One of those players could be Niels Hartman, a 22-year-old midfielder who made his international debut as a late substitute in the match against the Dutch. Another is 18-year-old midfielder Nicholas Pozo, who signed a two-year contract with Cadiz of Spain's La Liga last month. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for France vs. Gibraltar

Eimer has broken down the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying picks and analysis at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for France vs. Gibraltar? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Gibraltar vs. France have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 40 units since the World Cup, and find out.