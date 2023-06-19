On Monday, France will take on Greece in competitive international action for the first time in two decades. The last meeting between the sides on the pitch took place in the 2004 UEFA Euro quarterfinal, with Greece pulling a monumental upset. France will aim to return to the favor in a 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying match this time around. Both teams are in Group B and sitting atop the table at this juncture.

Kickoff from Stade de France is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists France as the -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Greece odds, with Greece listed as a +1000 underdog. A draw is priced at +390, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any France vs. Greece picks, make sure you see the Euro 2024 qualifying predictions from proven soccer expert Jon Eimer.

Now, Eimer has broken down France vs. Greece from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Greece vs. France:

France vs. Greece money line: France -360, Draw +390, Greece +1000

France vs. Greece spread: France -1.5 (-125)

France vs. Greece over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back France

France has a substantial talent edge in this match and any match against a Group B opponent. Kylian Mbappe leads the way for Les Bleus, and he is one of the best players in the world. Mbappe has 148 goals and 49 assists over 176 club appearances with Paris Saint-Germain, including 29 goals in 34 matches last season.

Prior to this international period, Mbappe scored 10 goals in eight games for PSG, and he is flanked by France's all-time leading scorer in Oliver Giroud. He has 54 international goals and is No. 3 all-time with 123 caps for France. Les Bleus have three wins in three matches during qualifying, out-scoring opponents by an 8-0 margin. France also proved itself with a run to the 2022 World Cup final, beating England and Morocco before losing to Argentina on penalties in the final.

Why you should back Greece

Greece plays an aggressive, attacking style that can flummox opponents. Greece has enjoyed success in 2024 Euro qualifying, landing only behind France in the current table. Greece thumped Gibraltar by a 3-0 margin in its first qualifying match, dominating the overall pace of the action and posting 65% possession.

Greece also won by a 2-1 margin over Ireland in its last outing, holding the possession edge, completing 87% of passes, and generating 32 attacks and 10 corners. AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis leads the way for the attacking side, with the 24-year-old posting 12 goals and eight assists in 25 games for his club. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make France vs. Greece picks

