France vs. Iraq becomes first 2026 World Cup game delayed due to weather with heavy rain, lightning in area

PHILADELPHIA -- Weather has officially impacted the 2026 World Cup as France, facing Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field, was delayed at 5:49 p.m. ET with France leading 1-0 at half via a goal from Kylian Mbappe. As of 7:20 p.m., the players had still not gotten back onto the field to warm up.

FIFA has said that the game would restart at 7:50 p.m., meaning the game would have been delayed for two hours and couting. As of 8 p.m., the game had not restarted. The initial delay announcement was for at least 30 minutes.

During the delay, the bowl of the stadium was cleared for safety, with fans huddling in the concourse and other covered areas of the stadium until the weather passes. FIFA confirmed the delay, which will mean that the match will restart at a minimum of 15 minutes after halftime, but that could be longer as storms enter the area.

Back in 1974, West Germany and Poland played on a waterlogged Waldstadion in a World Cup semifinal after monsoon-like rains in the days prior. That match was played after just a half-hour delay.

When these delays drag on, at times players also need a chance to warm up before restarting the game, but there isn't an official time during which that needs to happen. This is the first weather-related delay of the FIFA World Cup after there were multiple during the Club World Cup, with notably a Chelsea versus Benfica match being delayed for an hour and 53 minutes, and it was stopped in the 86th minute. The game went to extra time and in total lasted more than four hours.

The expectation was for there to be weather delays with the American summer and the combination of open stadiums.

FIFA has released the following statement initially on the delay:

Due to adverse weather conditions in Philadelphia, including the risk of lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq has been suspended. A 30-minute break has been announced, however, this situation is still being observed to determine if further delays come. FIFA will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities, and the match will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.

When are matches stopped?

If lightning is detected within eight miles of an outdoor stadium, the game must be stopped for at least 30 minutes. During that time, a countdown begins, and if lightning strikes within the eight-mile radius during that time, the clock restarts, and that cycle continues until the lightning has passed.

CBS Sports will have more on this situation shortly.