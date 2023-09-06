France can maintain their winning start to UEFA Euro 2024 qualification when they face Republic of Ireland at Parc des Princes on Thursday. Les Bleus won 1-0 in Dublin back in March and Didier Deschamps' men have shaken off their FIFA 2022 World Cup final loss to Argentina with 12 points from 12 in Group B. Captain Kylian Mbappe led the French past Greece 1-0 back in June and became the all-time most prolific Frenchman in a single season for club and country. If successful, it would be a ninth straight Euro appearance for the two-time world champions who can close on Group B's top spot with another win. Ireland failed to reach Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup so they need an unexpected win to hope to qualify as part of the top two this time around.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, September 7 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 7 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo

FS2 | Fubo Odds: France -500; Draw: +550; Ireland +1400

Team news

France: Jean-Clair Todibo has replaced the injured Ibrahima Konate while Wesley Fofana is out long-term, but Lucas Hernandez is back for the first time since his 2022 World Cup injury. N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are out but Adrien Rabiot returns after injury last time with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga also keen to start in midfield. Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani now play together for Paris Saint-Germain and will hope to feature together in the capital on Thursday. Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are also in contention for starting roles.

Potential France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Camavinga; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Ireland: Evan Ferguson is out injured along with Seamus Coleman and Michael Obafemi while Matt Doherty is suspended. Festy Ebosele could debut while Chiedozie Ogbene might partner Adam Idah up top without Ferguson. John Egan has a fitness issue so Andrew Omobamidele will be up against Shane Duffy, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea and Darragh Lenihan for a starting role.

Potential Ireland XI: Bazunu; O'Shea, Egan, Collins; Ebosele, Cullen, Molumby, Browne, Manning; Ogbene, Idah.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for France who will look to break Ireland down much earlier than they did in Dublin. Should Les Bleus get one early, they could rack up a few although the Irish have managed to keep things reasonably tight in qualifying so far. Pick: France 3, Ireland 0.