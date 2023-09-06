France will try to maintain their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying when they face Ireland in a Group B match on Thursday at Parc des Princes in Paris. Through four group matches, Les Bleus have four wins. They lead the group with 12 points, six more than second-place Greece. Meanwhile, the Boys in Green sit in third place in the group with three points. They are coming off a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on June 19.

Kickoff between France and Ireland is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The French are the -520 favorites (risk $520 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Ireland odds, with the Irish the +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Ireland vs. France picks or UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 186-172-8 for a profit of $2,369 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down France vs. Ireland from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Ireland vs. France:

France vs. Ireland spread: France -1.5 (-140), Ireland +1.5 (+110)

France vs. Ireland over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Ireland money line: France -520, Ireland +1300, Draw +500

FRA: Olivier Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer, with 54 goals

is France's all-time leading scorer, with 54 goals IRL: James McClean has made 100 appearances for the national team

James McClean has made 100 appearances for the national team

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe, now 24 years old, has led Ligue 1 in scoring in each of the last five seasons, netting 135 goals over that time. Through three matches this season, he again leads the league in goals with five.

In addition, France face an Ireland team that will be missing its star striker. Evan Ferguson, an 18-year-old who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League, will miss Thursday's match and the following group match with a knee injury. Ferguson's loss is a major blow to the Boys in Green, as Ferguson was in raging form, having scored a hat trick in his last game.

Why you should back Ireland

The Irish played an excellent match against France the last time these teams met. In the first group meeting in March, Ireland limited Les Bleus to only one good chance in the opening half before allowing a goal in the 50th minute. The Boys in Green nearly got an equalizer in the final minute, but France goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a spectacular save of a Nathan Collins header, securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

In addition, the Irish face a France side that will be missing a key member of its defense. Defender Ibrahima Konate has missed Liverpool's last two matches due to a muscle injury and will not be available for Les Bleus' games against Ireland and Germany. The 24-year-old Konate played in every match for France during the team's run to last year's World Cup Final.

How to make France vs. Ireland picks

Eimer has broken down the Euro 2024 qualifier from every angle and is leaning Under on the goal total.

Who wins Ireland vs. France, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the France vs. Ireland match, all from the soccer expert who is up well over 23 units on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.