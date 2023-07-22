France will look to put a rocky past few months behind them when they get their FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup campaign underway against Jamaica on Sunday. Corinne Diacre has been replaced by Herve Renard and the French international soccer specialist will be looking to follow up his impressive feat of beating 2022 Men's World Cup winners Argentina with Saudi Arabia in the group stage less than 12 months ago. Les Bleues have made the knockout phase in each of their last three World Cup outings with their only non-qualification coming back in 2003. Meanwhile Jamaica are back at the World Cup four years after their debut at this level and the Reggae Girlz arrive with a more experienced group looking to sneak into the knockout rounds.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, July 23 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 23 | 6 a.m. ET Location: Sydney Football Stadium -- Sydney

Sydney Football Stadium -- Sydney TV: Fox | Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

fuboTV Odds: France -6600; Draw: +1400; Jamaica +4500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

France: The French topped UEFA qualification Group I ahead of Wales by 10 points which forced the Welsh to go through the playoffs. Les Bleues have lost just two of their last 11 World Cup group stage games and kept seven clean sheets from those outings. France have only failed to score in two of their last 19 World Cup games and they have won their opening fixtures without conceding a goal in each of their last three appearances.

Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz beat Costa Rica 1-0 after extra time in the third placed playoff at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. It was their second straight third place result and it stamped their ticket for Australia and New Zealand. Now Down Under, Jamaica will look to build on the history made back in 2019 in France when Havana Solaun became the first Jamaican goal scorer at the finals when she tallied against Australia. Jody Brown was the youngest player of any nation to appear in 2019 when she featured against Brazil aged just 17 years and 54 days.

For more coverage of the Women's World Cup be sure to tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network where Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third will be bringing you all the highlights, analysis and coverage you need of the action Down Under.



Team news

France: Herve Renard's side have had plenty of off-field issues outside of Diacre's departure including a flurry of injuries which have ruled out the likes of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Delphine Cascarino, Amandine Henry and Oriane Jean-Francois. However, the group of players is extremely high in quality and Selma Bacha could yet overcome her injury scare as she steps up her recovery. Captain Wendie Renard remains extremely important in terms of leadership and aerial ability with experience more important than ever given some of the absentees.

Possible France XI: Peyraud Magnin; Lakrar, De Almeida, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti, Dali; Diani, Le Sommer, Bacha.

Jamaica: CONCACAF Player of the Year and record Reggae Girlz goal scorer Khadija Shaw will be crucial to any hopes Down Under after a sensational season at club level with Manchester City which saw her score 30 goals. The 26-year-old is the captain and focal point of Lorne Donaldson's side.

Possible Jamaica XI: Spencer; Sampson, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Solaun, Spence; Van Zanten, Primus, McKenna; Shaw.

Craving even more coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup? Don't miss a beat of the action from Down Under, subscribe to CBS Sports Golazo Network's daily Morning Footy podcast for all the latest news, previews, analysis and more!

Prediction

The French have enough quality and a strong record in the group stage to suggest that they should deal with this opening encounter easily enough. At least on paper, Les Bleues are vastly superior to this Reggae Girlz side and Herve Renard will want to see plenty of hunger from his group. Pick: France 2, Jamaica 0.